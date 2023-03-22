Re-election : My victory, call to do more – Makinde

By David Adeoye

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, says his victory in last Saturday’s governorship election is a call to do more for the state and its people.

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday in Ibadan by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa.

The governor stated this at Ilaji Resort, at a reception organised by the chairman of the resort, Chief Dotun Sanusi.

Makinde maintained that his administration would continue to uplift the people of the state from poverty to prosperity.

The governor, who appreciated Sanusi for his support and for putting together what he described as a victory get-together, said he would now focus on the task of building the state, haven exited the campaign mode.

“Now, it is time to focus on the task ahead, which is to continue the work of taking our people from poverty to prosperity.

“Let me also use this opportunity to thank the royal fathers, traditional rulers, various associations, artisans, who are here seated.

“I really thank you for your efforts toward this victory.

“I see this victory as a call for more work for the progress of Oyo state, and I want to assure you that, just like the first tenure, this will be an administration that will not discriminate on the basis of religion, ethnicity or background.

“We won’t discriminate against those who did not support us. It will be a government for the people of Oyo state, by the people of Oyo state and for the progress of Oyo state,” Makinde said.

The governor commended Sanusi for his selfless contributions toward the development of the state.

Speaking earlier, Sanusi said he never had a doubt that Makinde would win his re-election, haven done the needful in serving the people of the state.

He appreciated the different groups who stood by the governor, saying the victory was unprecedented.

“This victory is unprecedented as it has never been experienced in Oyo state before.

“But things worked out for the governor because he did the needful things that the people expected,” he said.(NAN)