Re-election in 9 polling units in Kogi successful, peaceful – INEC

By Thompson Yamput

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the re-election in nine polling units in Ganaja Village in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi was peaceful and successful.

Alhaji Haliru Sule, Kogi INEC Head of Voters Education and Publicity, made this known in in a interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lokoja.

NAN reports that INEC ordered re-election in the nine polling units on Sunday following its inability to conduct the Presidential and National Assembly elections due some logistic problems.

The affected polling units include the Fload Estate, Gadimo, Peace Community behind 500 Unit, Emiworo, Eidi-Groud, Harmony and Simi-Baby 1&2.

“But thanks be to God, the re-election was successfully and peacefully conducted in the affected polling units in Ganaja Village under tight security.

“We began accreditation around 1p.m. of Sunday and concluded between 1a.m and 2 a.m. of Monday, Feb. 27.

“Right now collation of the results is in progress at the Council Collation Centre, ” he said.

Sule expressed gladness that the people of Ganaja Village were not disenfranchised in the 2023 general elections. (NAN)