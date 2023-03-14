Re-election: Fayose rallies support for Makinde

Former Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has called on residents of Oyo State to re-elect the state governor, Engr. ‘Seyi Makinde, so that he can complete the good job he has been doing in the state.

He described Makinde as the best and only option for the state, stating that the governor has done well in the last four years.

Fayose, who stated this while featuring on Fresh 105.9 FM, Ibadan, on Monday, maintained that despite his issues with Makinde politically, the governor has been able to deliver the goods in terms of governance and should be allowed to continue in office.

According to the former Ekiti State governor, Makinde was able to win his heart with the massive infrastructure development of the state, including the Ibadan Circular Road and the Moniya-Iseyin Road, adding that unlike most governors who only develop the state capital, Makinde has been able to touch the rural centres in the state.

He said: “Ajimobi was able to do two terms and I think Makinde should be given the same opportunity to consolidate on all he has started. There are about three projects that drew my attention in the state. One of them is that Circular road, which will burst out at Asejire and I am looking forward to its completion.

“Another one is the Iseyin road. I was a student at Olivers Baptist High School at Oyo. Until the project was done, it was a nightmare. Most governors will develop the major city, which is Ibadan. But let me say to you that Makinde is still the best option. I have nothing against anybody but he is the best and only option. Please, support him.

“I can tell you that there is no governor that can complete all the jobs. We were there some time ago and thought it wouldn’t end but it ended, Four years is not long. He has done well. I said earlier that we do have issues.”

Former Governor Fayose equally commended Governor Makinde for his courage in standing for equity and fairness with regards to the presidential election, which was won by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He pleaded with all candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who lost National Assembly elections in Oyo State to rally behind the governor, stating that it would have been dangerous for the governor to go against the Tinubu tide in the penultimate Saturday’s election.

“Let me commend Makinde’s efforts in the G-5 group and history is already kind to him. Let me tell you, from the beginning to the end, Makinde has always said that he stands for equity, justice and fairness.

“Yes, working against an Asiwaju in Yorubaland too is a matter that deserves courage. If anybody in PDP is chosen, for example, if Makinde is chosen to be president, will we work against him even if we were in APC? If Makinde had not taken that honourable stand, the Asiwaju hurricane would have consumed him.

“Makinde, by all standards, has done well for the Yoruba nation. Whether it was assumed that it was his ‘effect’ that caused that problem or not, he already stood for the future of our country because our argument is that it should either be Obi or Asiwaju because they are from the Southern part of Nigeria.

“Let me equally remind our brothers and sisters in Oyo State that Makinde has no powers to make you lose elections. One, he lost his polling unit. Will he hate himself? No. But the tide must not be denied. That was the tide in Ogun State, Ondo State, Ekiti State. So, it is unfortunate and I want to plead with you not to throw the baby and the bath water away.

“You know me and Makinde had issues but let us give it to him as he tried. He did his best in this state. My people, if anybody is saying a young governor, he was a young man at the time he became the governor of Oyo State,” he added.