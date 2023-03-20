Re-election: Better days ahead, Obasa tells Lagos residents

By Adekunle Williams

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, has promised Lagos residents that better days lie ahead with the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s elections.

Obasa, along with many All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates were returned elected in the March 18 state House of Assembly elections, while the party’s governorship candidate, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also got re-elected.

The speaker said in a statement issued in Lagos on Monday that the executive and legislature were ready to deliver more dividends of democracy than in the last four years.

He said that the landslide victory recorded by the party in the state was a proof that the people of Lagos had confidence in it to deliver more benefits of democracy in the next four years.

“We give glory to the Almighty Allah for the success of our party in this election just like He made us victorious in the presidential election.

“The victory which was recorded by the APC in Lagos State is proof of the trust and confidence our people have in us.

“The victory is a further challenge on the incoming government and all of us who are elected to work more for the benefit of the people.

“To the good people of Agege, thank you for your love and active participation as well as your support for our great party.

“I also commend the people of Lagos for voting to return Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term.”

The speaker commended residents of the state for the love they showed the APC during the period leading to the election and while the exercise lasted.

Obasa said now that the elections were over, it was time for them to come together to work in unity and achieve greater positive results for the state.

The speaker said the assembly remained committed to the collective desires of the people to sustain the tempo of development and progress of the state.

He said that legislators at the Lagos Assembly would continue with laws, motions and resolutions to meet the needs of their constantly changing society, assuring that there were better days ahead. (NAN)