Re-election: Akande-Sadipe dedicates victory to late mother, constituents

By Akeem Abas

Rep. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe (APC-Oluyole), has dedicated her re-election victory at Saturday’s supplementary election to her late mother, Princess Bamidele Akande, and the entire people of her constituency.

This is contained in a statement signed by her Media Aide, Mr Olamilekan Olusada, and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akande-Sadipe is the current Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs.

Akande-Sadipe polled 14,891 votes to defeat her closest rival, Mogbonjubola Mojeed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 13,073 votes.

According to Olusada, Akande-Sadipe had stated this in her appreciation speech after she was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

She dedicated the victory to God, her late mother, husband, APC leaders and members in Oluyole federal constituency.

Akande-Sadipe reaffirmed her commitment to deliver more dividends of democracy to her constituency.

She pledged to rededicate herself to serving the people, promising to ensure that more gains of democracy are brought to Oluyole.

The lawmaker expressed optimism that serving as a House of Representatives member in the administration of President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, means good-tidings for her constituency.

“My dear people of Oluyole federal constituency, permit me to thank God for this victory. I almost gave up, and lost hope but you stood by me.

“I appreciate all members of Oluyole constituency for the show of solidarity and love. You sincerely exhibited these during the course of the February 25 election and this supplementary election,” she said.

According to her, “this victory looked like an impossible task, especially after what happened during the first election, and then my mother died.

“With my re-election, I will put in my very best to push our cause to ensure that dividends of democracy and opportunities available to my office reaches my constituency.” (NAN)