Re-elected Tanzanian president sworn in, pledges hard work for nation’s prosperity

President John Pombe Magufuli was sworn in Thursday to lead Tanzania for another five-year term, pledging to work hard to implement the promises he made during the election campaign.

The swearing-in ceremony, at the Jamhuri Stadium in the capital, Dodoma, was witnessed by several foreign dignitaries, including president Yoweri Museveni of neighbouring Uganda, President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe and President Azali Assoumani of the Comoros.

In his speech, President Magufuli appealed to all Tanzanians to join him in his efforts to bring prosperity to the nation, now that the election is over.