The President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mr Mustapha Isa, has pledged to implement the promises he made during the just-concluded NGE delegates conference in Kano.

Isa made the pledge when he paid a courtesy visit in company of an executive member of NGE, Mrs Boma Nwuke, to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He listed empowerment, life insurance for members of NGE and general welfare as critical in guaranteeing the success of the guild.

Isa, who appreciated the role played by NAN members of the NGE in his re-election as the president, solicited continued support to ensure that the guild succeeded in benefiting all members.

He appealed to editors to always embrace the doctrine of the profession for the sake of building a decent society, adding that the role of the media in sustaining Nigeria’s democracy could not be undermined.

Isa also acknowledged the role of the media in nation building and promised a unified NGE to support the policies and programmes of government.

According to him, the maturity and discipline demonstrated by members of the guild from NAN shows they are people to work with.

“We will keep our promises to ensure that we keep our integrity and we will keep our image,’’ he said.

Isa further promised that the issue of not inducting editors who were eligible to be members of the guild would soon be addressed.

According to him, this matter will be addressed in the next constitution review.

Earlier, the Editor-in-Chief of NAN, Mr Silas Nwoha, promised unalloyed support to the leadership of the guild to ensure it succeeded in its mandate.

Nwoha urged Isa to endeavour to surpass his predecessors in his achievements and ensure that the NGE remained united.

“Whatever support you desire from NAN to make your tenure a remarkable one, we will always give it to you.

“I have always told staff members in NAN that the more united we are, the more progress we make.

“We will continue to pray for you to succeed and do things that others were not able to achieve,’’ he said.

Nwoha, however, appealed to the leadership of the guild to ensure that editors who were eligible to be members of the NGE were inducted.

NAN reports that Isa defeated his opponent Victoria Ibanga after polling 176 against Ibanga’s 54 votes. (NAN)

