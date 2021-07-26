Re-elected Badagry LG chairman promises to consolidate on achievements

Mr Olusegun Onilude, re-elected Chairman of Badagry Local Government, has promised to consolidate on achievements recorded during his first tenure in office.

Onilude made the pledge in a statement issued to thank Badagry residents for offering him a second tenure in the elections held on Saturday.

“I will fulfill the expectations of the people and try not to let them down.

“We are going into this second term with vigour and the willingness to serve you to the best of our abilities and available resources.

“We believe that good performance will pave way for our party, the All Progressives Party (APC), when we shall call on you again in 2023,” he said.

Onilude said that he was short of words to describe the joy that flows in his heart and gratitude for the overwhelming support received to serve his people for second term.

“I give God all glory and adoration for giving us all the grace to witness this day. I extend my sincere appreciation to my family, friends and loyal supporters that invested enormous amounts of confidence in me.

“The valuable advice and wisdom of the three wise men that direct the affairs of our great party in our council -Chief Sunny Ajose, Chief Moses Owolabani and Chief M. Z. Ogunbiyi – is worth documenting as a strategy for future triumph of our party.

“I am indeed grateful to the Core-Leaders, 40 ward leaders’ caucuses, local government and ward executive councils, zonal leaders and all members of the APC for their selflessness,” the chairman said.

He said that the challenge received from Mr Mautin Ajulo, Mr Rilwan Layode, Mrs Pedetin Kappo and Mr Emmanuel Kappo at the party primary stage made his re-election memorable.

According to him, their wealth of administrative knowledge will help make more impact in developing Badagry Local Government.

“I appreciate the prayers of our traditional chiefs and I look forward to working with them as a team to advance issues of importance to our community.

“I say a special thank you to Rep Babatunde Hunpe and Mr Setonji David for pooling their political might together to ensure my re-election.

“I also thank Mr Ibrahim Layode for his financial support towards the overwhelming victory of our great party at the polls.

“I want to specifically thank Gov. Babajide Sanwoolu, his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat and Mr Tayo Ayinde for their unprecedented support.

“I also appreciate our amiable Commissioner, Dr Wale Ahmed, and General Manager of Lagos State Printing Corporation, Kolawole Peregrino, for their unrelenting support.

“To other candidates from the other parties who ran in the chairmanship election, I thank you for participating in the democratic process,” he said. (NAN)

