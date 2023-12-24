Re: Buhari A General that never was? Femi, By Sani Liti Yankwani

Mr. (Femi) Adesina in a birthday gift to your former principal you mentioned so many things which you credited to Baba but as funny as you are, fortunately or unfortunately, knowingly or unknowingly you only succeeded in ridiculing the 81-year old man by limiting his 8 years achievements as Nigeria’s President to a particular and too personal issue that occured 40 years ago in which you refered Colonel Dangiwa retired as a sole beneficiary of Buhari’s honestly, goodwill and commitment to service.

You tried to point out that your principal former president Muhammad Buhari had at a particular time favoured Colonel Dangiwa Umar rtd.when he facilitated his promotion at a time when he Dangiwa Umar was mistakenly omitted, for God’s sake Mr Adesina as a professional journalist and former advisor to president what relevance does that have with the issue of 8 years of Muhammadu Buhari’s presidency from 2015-2023.

Let me put it to you, your boss was the military secretary then when there was a mistake against Dangiwa in which he petitioned the Army through your boss then (MS) and he acted in accordance with the Nigerian Army rules, regulations and procedures not in anyway favored Dangiwa,here due process must be fallowed no matter what and whoever it concerns but i was suprised how it turned newsworthy to Mr Adesina,please kindly ask yourself what is news or so special about military secretary doing his job?

My respected Media Advisor to former President let me remind you of some very important and notable achievements of Muhammadu Buhari worthy of note to enrich your book next time in case you have forgotten.

Muhammad Buhari as Nigeria’s president from 2015-2023 has :

_ Succeeded in eradicating banditry in his home state Katsina and other north western states of zamfara, sokoto,kebbi extending his tentacles to Niger, plateau,Benue,Taraba as he also successfully restored peace in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa after defeating Boko Haram.

_ He left a country free from corruption

_ He brought inflation to its lowest level in Nigeria and other African countries

_ He bequeathed a legacy of vibrant economy,stronger Naira than he met it in 2015.

–Poverty and out of school children was at its lowest level especially in northern Nigeria where your principal hails from.

_ He also left more organized University education and civil service,

He left more United Nigeria,

He left very vibrant Judiciary with improved rule of law and Criminal justice System.

In short railway system,Hospitals, Roads, Schools were constructed, with abundant employment opportunities in every corner of Nigeria.

Mr Adesina I hope you’ll not forget to include all the aforementioned achievements recorded by your master in your next publication for his 82 year birthday anniversary comes 2024.

Good luck.

BY HON. SANI LITI YANKWANI

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

