Re-appointment: PDP chieftain asks INEC chairman to embrace more technologies

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Babatunde Gbadamosi, has advised the newly re-appointed INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yabuku, to embrace more technologies in order to enhance the credibility of future elections.

Gbadamosi, PDP Lagos East Senatorial Candidate in the proposed bye-elections, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that INEC should avoid inconclusive elections capable of subverting the will of the people.

“I advise Prof. Mahmood Yabuku, to embrace more technologies to enhance elections’ credibility,” the PDP chieftain said.

Heurged the INEC chairman should build trust and confidence of the people and avoid being influenced by his appointees so as to deepen democracy.