RCCG empowers 1,500 youths in Ondo

The Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG), Ondo Province 6, Akure, has empowered no fewer than 1,500 youths in the province in different skill acquisition programmes.The 2-day training, which held between Monday and Tuesday, was held at the Rock Of Ages of RCCG Parish, Oke-Aro, Akure, with Pastor Joseph Akinrodoye as Parish Pastor.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the youths were trained in poultry, vegetable farming, bag making, make-up, barbing, paint production and plastering.Others are:

Interior decoration, cake making and confectionaries, fashion accessories, musical and instrument trainings and photography and video editing.Speaking at the training, Pastor Lawrence Falegbe, the Assistant Provincial Pastor in charge of Corporate Social Responsibility in the Province, applauded the vision of the pastor in charge of the province for the youths.Falegbe noted that the skill acquisition training was so important in this period of time to reduce the plight of the youths, occasioned by massive unemployment.He enjoined the youths to tap into the skills so as to create business opportunities for themselves.

NAN reports that attendance at the training was massive and resource personnel were drawn from different cognate professions.Appreciating the gesture, Opeyemi Bambi, the Youth Leader in the province, lauded the programme and vision of the province leadership.

Bambi said that he was so elated and full of hope that the values in the skill would go a long way to ease the burden of joblessness among the youths.In his remarks, Pastor Emmanuel Adegboye, the Assistant Pastor in charge of Administration in the Province, promised to always stand by the youths as a father and encourage them to keep hope alive. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...