RCCG declares fast, prayer for Nigeria

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has directed all members of the church to commence a 30-day fast and prayer for Nigeria.

The RCCG Assistant General Overseer, Admin and Personnel, Pastor Johnson Odesola, announced this in a statement on Tuesday in Ibadan.

According to Adeboye, the programme tagged, “Fasting and Prayer for Nigeria’’ would start from Nov. 1.