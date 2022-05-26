RCCG cleric advocates song ministration in indigenous languages

A pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Sure Mercies of David, Life Camp, Abuja, Pst. Matthew Adebayo, says song rendered in indigenous languages carry deeper meanings.

Adebayo who is also the Regional Evangelist for Region 35, made the remark on Wednesday while rounding off the first day of the church’s annual praise concert.

The yearly programme usually has its focus in song rendered by gospel artistes through praise and worship.

The pastor in addition thanked one of the guest artiste, Dan Okechukwu for singing most of his songs in the Igbo language

” I appreciate the fact that you did almost all your songs in Igbo language.

” This is quite refreshing as we have been doing songs in Yoruba Language most time in this parish, which is equally good.

” Songs in indigenous languages have a way of touching deeper core of our beings.

” We look forward to more of these in the remaining days of the programme”, he said

In addition, he encouraged his members to be expectant by yielding completely to the move of the power of God in praise and worship that will transcend into atmosphere of miracles.

The programme which will continue Thursday will wrap up on May 31, with other gospel artistes like the Bekes, Tope Sax, Oye Aluko and Ife Abiodun to take to the stage to perform in the incoming days (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

