Ray Hushpuppi has a case to answer – EFCC

Share the news

















Nigeria’s most-wanted hacker, Ramoni Igbalode, alias Ray hushpuppy, recently arrested by the International Police (Interpol) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation( FBI), has considerable cases of cyber crimes being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC).



Head, Media and Publicity of EFCC, Dele Oyewale said in statement that the Commission is familiar with grisly details of his money laundering transactions, involving many high-profile cyber criminals facing trial in Nigeria.



“The Commission is engaging with the FBI in tracing victims of his fraudulent transactions and other fraudsters having direct involvement with him. Local cyber criminals with money laundering networks with him, are also being investigated,” Oyewale said.



Hushpuppi was arrested on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in United Arab Emirates in connection with $35million ventilator scam.

Related