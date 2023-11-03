RATTAWU Week: Unhappy workers will affect productivity -NAN MD

By Adeyemi Adeleye/Abiodun Azi

The Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Ali M. Ali, says unhappy workers will negatively affect productivity of any organisation.

Ali made this remark at a lecture by the Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers’ Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Chapter, on Friday in Lagos.

NAN reports that the event, tagged RATTAWU Week Convergence 2.0 has the theme: “Enhancing Employees Development through Sustainable Skills,” was held at the NAN Media Centre.

According to Mohammed, the happiness of workers is directly related to their productivity within an organisation.

He, therefore, said that the leadership of NAN is committed to ensuring the well-being and happiness of its employees.

He acknowledged the critical role played by trade unions, especially RATTAWU, as they are essential stakeholders in the organisation.

“Trade unions, like you know, are critical in any organisation. RATTAWU, a sister union of the NUJ, is very key.

“In NAN, our leadership places very high premium on the welfare of our staff more than anything else.

“If an employee is unhappy, it is going to affect productivity and it will also affect the employers. Without the employees, there won’t be any employers, except you are self-employed.

“The management of NAN will always, at any point, keeps its doors open to union like RATTAWU.

“We identify with events like this and we will continue to support in spite our lean resources,” Mohammed, who was accompanied by key management staff of NAN, said.

The NAN boss emphasised that the trade union and management have a shared purpose and vision.

He also said that both should work harmoniously towards the common goal of improving NAN and addressing all issues and challenges faced by the organisation.

He expressed his optimism about the collaboration between the management and the union, seeing it as a means to raise NAN to greater heights and counter any negative trends within the organisation.

The MD said, “Trade union and management should be working for the same purpose and not at cross purposes.

“We are not to work against each other. We are working toward the same vision and the same goal, especially in taking NAN to greater heights

“I see us working harmoniously together towards that goal of lifting NAN and towards halting the drift and rot in NAN.

Speaking, Dr Oluwarotimi Fashola, Special Adviser to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Agriculture and Chairman of the occasion, said that agriculture remains a way of life

Fashola, who was represented by Mr Adedotun Ogunleye, noted that government workers could embrace agriculture to add value to their lives.

“We have crops that you can venture into, there are opportunities in agriculture these days.

“The beauty of it all is that you do not need a large space to start. There is urban agriculture now.

“Let’s do away with the idea of thinking that until you have a large space before you get involved in agriculture. In our own little space, we can grow crops which saves cost.

“It would be interesting to go back to the corners of our houses to grow crops, so that the lessons learned will not be wasted,” Fashola said.

In his remark, Mr Ishola Adejumo, the Chairman of RATTAWU, Lagos State Council, commended the NAN management for its commitment to staff welfare.

Adejumo thanked the management for the fleet of buses that were added to the existing ones, to ease staff’s movement.

He said that RATTAWU in Lagos State had distinguished itself in Nigeria and the first to be reckoned with.

Earlier in his welcome address, Mr Deji Fadipe, RATTAWU Chairman, NAN Chapter, commended the new management of NAN for its vision to improve the welfare of staff.

Fadipe noted that the NAN RATTAWU WEEK 2.0 featured several activities and training to equip members with more skills to contribute their quota to national development.

He said that several seminars and trainings for members on agriculture and agro-related ventures were also to help the staff in the current economy realities.

NAN reports that the event was attended by representatives from various other trade unions like the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporation and Government-Owned Companies. (SSASCGOC) among others.

Award were presented to winners who emerged in various activities carried out during the week. (NAN)

