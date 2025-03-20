RATTAWU, AUPCTRE Drag CBN Governor, Bankers’ Committee to Tinubu Over National Theatre

The Joint Congress of the Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) and the Amalgamated Union Public Corporations, Civil Service, Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) on Thursday expressed deep concerns over the troubling state of affairs at the National Theatre Complex.

‘’At the inception of the renovation of the National Theatre, the then Honourable Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, assured all stakeholders, including organized labour that the renovation would be completed within eighteen months and that no single job would be lost as a result of the process. These assurances were meant to inspire confidence, safeguard institutional integrity and protect workers’ rights during the transformational phase of this iconic national asset. However, five years after the commencement of the said renovation project, we regret to inform you that these promises have remained largely unfulfilled and the realities on the ground are now completely at variance with the assurance given’’, they said.

They also condemned the denial of access to designated offices within the National Theatre complex.

‘’This continued restriction has not only affected administrative productivity but has also subjected our members to psychological discomfort, professional displacement and operational stagnation. The absence of access to official workspaces is in direct contradiction to earlier commitments and undermines the fundamental principles of fairness and workplace inclusion’,” they said.

At a world press conference in Lagos, the Labour Unions lamented the sidelining of the management of the National Theatre, particularly the General Manager/Chief Executive Officer.

‘’The General Manager is often not informed about high-level visits and official tours within the complex. A recent example is the visit of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the delegation recently. Such visits occurring without the knowledge of the substantive management, represents a serious breakdown in institutional protocol, coordination and transparency. This anomaly has become recurrent and portends a threat to the autonomy and operational integrity of the management structure of the National Theatre,” thru lamented.

The stance of the unions was presented to journalists in Lagos by Comrade Ishola Adejumo, RATTAWU Chairman, Lagos State, Comrade Bimbola Oluyeye, RATTAWU Secretary, Lagos State, Comrade Olatunji Omodolapo, AUPCTRE Chairperson and Comrade Omotola Babatunde, AUPCTRE Secretary.

‘’The National Theatre is the nation’s heritage and it will be not be ceded to any person or groups as some have chosen to frame it. That the renovation is to restore the National Theatre back to its former glory and it will cost N25, billion to do that. That no single job will be loss as more jobs will be created’’ the unions recollected the words of Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

They said workers were abandoned in the course of the memorandum of understanding signed by Lai Mohammed and the then Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele.

Particularly, the unions decried the inhibition of internally organized programmes despite official payments.

‘’Equally troubling is the recurring refusal to allow National Theatre Staff and departments to organize internal programmes within the complex, even when such programmes have been duly approved and paid for through the Treasury Single Account (TSA). This deliberate suppression of legitimate institutional programing not only affect revenue generation but also contradict the very essence of the National Theatre as a hub for cultural expression and creativity’’