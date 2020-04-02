RATTAWU applauds journalists on reportage of measures against coronavirus in Kebbi

The Radio Television Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), has applauded journalists in Kebbi for being steadfast in enlightening the public on preventive measures against coronavirus in the state.

The state Chairman of RATTAWU, Alhaji Umar Abubakar-Kalgo, gave the commendation while fielding questions from journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

According to Abubakar-Kalgo, in spite of the dangers and hazardous condition, media workers are out 24 hours to inform the public about the dangers and prevention against coronavirus.

He commended the state government on the measures also taken in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

He called on the government to provide journalists with face masks, sanitisers and other things that would help carry out their duties effectively.

The chairman advised people in the state to adhere strictly to the advice of the health personnel on environmental and personal hygiene to avoid infection of the disease. (NAN).