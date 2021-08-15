Rate of kidnappings, criminality have reduced in Katsina State, says Masari

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has said that he did not apply any magic to reduce the rate of kidnappings and other criminalities across the State.

Masari stated this while responding to a question at a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Media Forum in Katsina, on Sunday.

He explained that all the traditional rulers, security operatives, stake holders and the locals from wards to the state level were now involved in trying to find ways of nipping insecurity in the bud.

“I directed that all the good people living in the forest should come out from the forest and live with the good people like them in villages, towns and cities, to avoid any eventualities.

“Therefore, we don’t have people living in the forests again. If you see any people living in the forest they must be either bandits or criminals”

Masari said that the state government had built houses to settle the people that were affected by insecurity.

“In fact, the old people still living in the forests are also bandits, who come out to perpetrate their evil acts and go back to the forest. We have achieved a lot in tackling the security problems in the state” Masari said.

He noted that tacking insecurity was not the responsibility of the government alone, but for everybody. (NAN)

