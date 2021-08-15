Rate of kidnappings, criminality have reduced in Katsina State, says Masari

August 15, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project, Security 0



Gov. Aminu of Katsina State has said that did not apply any magic to reduce rate of kidnappings and criminalities across State.

stated this responding to a question at a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Media Forum in Katsina, on Sunday.

explained that all traditional rulers, security operatives, stake holders and locals from wards to state level were now involved in trying to find ways of nipping insecurity in the bud.

“I directed that all the good people living in the forest out from the forest and live with the good people like them in villages, towns and cities, to avoid any eventualities.

“Therefore, we don’t have people living in the forests again. If you see any people living in the forest they must be either bandits or criminals”

said that the state had built to settle the people that were affected by insecurity.

“In fact, the old people living in the forests are also bandits, who out to perpetrate their evil acts and go back to the forest. We have achieved a lot in tackling the security problems in the state” Masari said.

noted that tacking insecurity was not the responsibility of the alone, but for everybody. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,