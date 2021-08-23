Rasheed assures of continued good leadership in NUC

Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC) has assured staff and management of the commission and the Nigerian university system of continued good leadership as he assumes duty.

Rasheed made this known in Abuja on Monday when staff and management of the commission, delightfully welcomed him to the office for his second term.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved the reappointment of the NUC head for another term of five years.

The executive secretary, while expressing satisfaction over the warm welcome he received, pleaded with staff and management to continue to support him for the next five years.

According to him, I appreciate the staff and management for reposing confidence in me and I believe our expectations are much higher, which we must achieve together.

“No one person can claim credit alone for any major breakthrough or achievement.

“It is a collective responsibility. The commission itself cannot succeed without the support of the NUS. Our success will therefore be driven from meaningful interaction the commission holds with the entire university systems.

“We therefore promise to continue to do our best to move the commission higher and as well do our best to continue to improve on the things we do that give us success,” he said.

Dr Ramon Yusuf, the Deputy Executive Secretary, Academics, commended the president for bringing back Rasheed to the commission, saying his coming would translate to greater opportunities for the country.

Yusuf, therefore, pledged management unflinching support in revitalising the agenda of the executive secretary.

Also, Mr Christopher Maiyaki, the Deputy Executive Secretary, Administration, said the executive secretary had credible knack in bringing out positive changes in people which had helped the commission to move forward.

Maiyaki said the staff would continue to support him while looking forward to glorious days in the university system of the country. (NAN)

