Raranisation or Reform: Northern Nigeria at a Crossroads,By Ahmad Shuaibu Isa

Northern Nigeria now finds itself at a critical crossroads—one marked by both immense potential and deeply entrenched challenges. The region suffers from alarmingly high school dropout rates, persistent ignorance, and a growing population of educated youth who remain unemployed. Regrettably, rather than addressing these urgent social and economic issues, many political elites have chosen to prioritise spectacle over substance—diverting public resources towards entertainers whose performances often amount to little more than fleeting distractions.

This concerning trend is embodied in what can only be described as the “raranisation” of intellectualism. Rather than investing in cultural expressions that educate, uplift, and spark meaningful discourse, considerable funding is channelled into repetitive “rarara” songs—simplistic performances that fail to engage with the real struggles of the people. In this environment, a handful of entertainers flourish under generous political patronage, while scholars, educators, and critical thinkers are pushed to the margins—their contributions undervalued, their institutions underfunded, and their voices silenced.

The consequences are vividly apparent on the streets. In cities such as Kano, the rise of Fadan Daba—violent clashes among politically manipulated youths—has become alarmingly routine. These are not mere acts of juvenile delinquency but rather the tragic outcomes of a generation caught in cycles of hopelessness and manipulation. With minimal access to quality education or meaningful employment, many young people are drawn into violence and drug use, their futures forfeited to serve political interests. The rise in kwacen waya (phone theft) further exemplifies a broader societal breakdown, to which the government has responded with indifference.

Amidst this climate of neglect and control, the case of Hamdiyya—a courageous young woman facing legal persecution simply for criticising the Sokoto governor—serves as a chilling reminder of the misuse of power. Rather than protecting the constitutional right to free expression, some leaders appear more intent on suppressing dissent and instilling fear. This is not governance—it is intimidation.

These interconnected issues reflect a deeper systemic failure. Institutions that should be pillars of knowledge and progress have been left to wither. Communities are denied truth, justice, and opportunity, while those in power distract the public with performance and pageantry.

Of course, art and entertainment have their place in society. When used responsibly, they can enrich public life, foster dialogue, and preserve cultural heritage. But when public money is squandered on superficial displays while schools crumble, when political loyalty outweighs genuine talent, and when the voices of critical thinkers are drowned out by entertainers, we are not witnessing cultural development—we are witnessing the betrayal of a generation.

Why Won’t the Nominal Leaders Act?

Many may rightly question the silence or inaction of Northern Nigeria’s Nominal leaders. There are several reasons:

They Benefit from the Status Quo

Northern leaders often profit from a system built on ignorance and distraction. An uninformed population is easier to manipulate—especially during elections. Critical thinking threatens their grip on power. Fear of Enlightenment

Education brings awareness, and awareness breeds accountability. An informed public is a threat to corrupt systems. Raranisation, in contrast, keeps people entertained and emotionally stirred, but politically passive. Weak Institutions, Strong Individuals

Institutions meant to check power—such as the judiciary, media, and education—have been deliberately weakened, allowing elites to rule unchecked.

I will still say this: the time for action is now. Let us not allow yet another generation to be lost to the failures of those entrusted with their future. It is time to build a society where minds are nurtured, not numbed—and where leadership serves rather than silences.

Feel free to contact me or share your thoughts below. Your voice matters.