Rapper M.I condemns violence against women in society

Nigerian rapper, Jude Abaga popularly known as M.I has lent his voice in condemning violence against women in the society.

Social media platforms had been raging with condemnation of violence against women following the death of one Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa.

Omozuwa, a 22-year-old 100-level student of the University of Benin, Edo was raped and killed while reading in a church in Benin city.

M.I has through his Twitter account, Yung [email protected]_Abaga joined in condemning the act, adding that every member of the society must commit to change in the ways women were treated in the society.

“And while we as men listen to truth in this period. Let us remember it is not only about the change toward violence. It’s about ensuring that there is equity in your work places and schools.

“It is about dismantling patriarchy by supporting women into positions of leadership.

“It’s about speaking truth to our brothers, fathers, sons when they transgress. We cannot change the world by just repainting it.

“We must tear down the systems that support a society where men can wreak such evil.

“If there is one thing I hope all men do in this period, it’s sit with the women around you and listen.

“Let them share their stories (if they want to) and their experiences on being a woman in our society. Listen and then commit to change,” he wrote. (NAN)

