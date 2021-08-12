Rape: Keren’s Mother accuses Academy officials of changing narrative, reveals audio recording

By Chimezie Godfrey

Mother of Keren-Happuch Akpagher, the 14 year old girl who died after being raped, condom left inside her, which infected her with sepsis and led to her death, Mrs Vivien Akpagher said she is utterly dismayed and disgusted at the denials and propaganda being deployed by Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Abuja in an attempt to evade being found complicit in events leading to her daughter’s death.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Mrs. Akpagher said when management staff of Premiere Academy, Lugbe visited her at the hospital where her daughter was admitted on the 21st of June 2021, they admitted to Keren-Happuch being raped and even expressed fears that there may be other victims of rape in their school.

She said the management staff were empathetic at that point, but noted that by the time Keren-Happuch died on 22nd June 2021, they thought of the possible implication to their business interest and decided to change the narrative.

Duringvthe press briefing, she revealed names of the officials of the Academy with whom she had a “honest” conversation. Keren’s Mother said during their chat, the school officials “admitted that they had failed in their responsibility to protect my daughter. In fact, (one of them) concluded that the rape must have been very recent.”

“This honest and frank conversation was held at the hospital on 21st of June, 2021 when Keren-Happuch was in critical condition and nobody knew she would die. But by the following day when Keren-Happuch died, the entire school changed from empathy mode to the ‘let us protect our school at all cost’ mode. It was at this point that the lies, denials, deceits and propaganda started.

“Here is the recording of our conversation, which we had and I want us to play it for you all to listen. It is crystal clear.

The voice recording was played and journalists were visibly shaken by the content of the record as it corroborated Mrs. Akpagher’s claims.

She said,”Beyond seeking justice for my daughter, I seek justice to protect other children from suffering what my daughter went through in that school. No child should ever again be raped there or anywhere else.

“That is what my daughter would want. If we can by our action save other children from being raped at Premiere Academy, Lugbe or in any other school, then my daughter would not have died in vain.”

She said the school rather than show empathy, started releasing statements immediately, saying her daughter died of diabetes.

“At this point, I saw that they were no longer ready to tell the truth and I therefore refused them coming to my house. Of what use is it?, she retorted.

“They could have come clean by taking responsibility and apologise for what happened to my daughter in their care at the beginning. If they did, we won’t be on this path now.’

In his own remark, leader of the coalition on Gender Based Violence Responders, Lemmy Ughegbe said this voice recording explains “the media frenzy of Premiere Academy, Lugbe and proves the desperation of the school to hoodwink the public with propaganda in other to evade justice.”

The coalition lamented that the school admitted to the rape of the child before she died, but changed its position to protect business interest because they placed business above the sanctity of a child’s life.

Ughegbe noted that “the more the management and board of Premiere Academy embarks on the media frolics, the more they contradict themselves and implicate themselves further.”

He referred to the interview granted to ThisDay Newspapers by acting Principal of the school, Mr. Chris Akinsonwon on Monday, 9th of August 2021, wherein he (Akinsonwon)/was quoted as saying, “we don’t know of the condom. If we knew of a condom, we would have removed it.”

He said:”Premiere Academy, Lugbe thinks because they have money to organise press conferences and pay full page advertorials, they will use the media to evade justice. No way.”

“They can do all their propaganda and press conferences, all we need is one press conference to counter all their falsehoods with incontrovertible and undeniable evidence.”, Ughegbe stated.

He said “We have more evidence on them. Let them continue with their propaganda. For 5 press conferences, we have just one truth to diffuse and counter them. We are ready, he added.

He accused the school of cheap blackmail. “They said I’m leading the coalition because I own a rival school, which wants to take the students of Premiere Academy, Lugbe. I had expected you people to ask me this question. A reporter from Blueprint Newspapers asked me this question this week and I laughed.

“The school my spouse manages is a nursery and primary school and it is a day school. Premiere Academy, Lugbe is a boarding secondary school. Where is the rivalry? If anything, we are a feeder team to them as our kids graduate and move to secondary school. But their secondary school students cannot come down to primary school. So, were lies the rivalry?

“As matter of fact such cheap blackmail questions their intelligence and sense of due diligence. Both schools are 5 minutes walking distance apart, yet they couldn’t check their fact.

..Academy demands investigation of Clinic, questions medical procedure that caused fatality.

Last week, the Management of the Premiere Academy, in Lugbe Abuja, called for investigation of the medical procedures applied by the Queens Clinic Abuja on its student Keren Akpagher who died under controversial circumstances while on admission in the clinic last June.



Mrs. Stella Fawehinmi, lead Director of the school, made the call at the school when she addressed the press. She said it became necessary for the members of the school’s management, who had been thrown into mourning following the death of the student, to address several dangerous and pernicious allegations flying around in respect of the student’s death.



According to Mrs. Fawehinmi, the best way to address what she identified as “misinformation flying around regarding our daughter’s death,” was to shine some light on what happened to Miss Akpagher from the point she was admitted into the clinic and when she slipped into coma leading to her death. She revealed that Akpagher was a diabetic patient, a condition the school had managed for two and half years without incident.



She condemned what she called the attempt to contrive allegations of rape on Miss Akpagher and called it a “thoughtless cruelty to the memory of their student’s exemplary life,” by individuals whom she believed were desperate to impugn the integrity of the school. She said that what the school’s matron witnessed when she visited their student in the clinic in addition to serious unanswered questions have convinced her that that clinic has some questions to answer.



The school matron Mrs. Grace Salami who also addressed the press revealed that she became apprehensive when she got to Queens clinic and saw the student’s condition. According to her, the student’s mother, Mrs. Vivien Akpagher, had alerted her that Miss Akpagher who spent the weekend with her family was in crisis and being taken to a hospital. Mrs. Salami recalled that Mrs. Akpagher told her their daughter was in a state of delirium but was alarmed when she got to the hospital and was confronted with frightening indicators.

“The girl was in coma already and was losing pulse,” disclosed Mrs. Salami….

Officials of the clinic declined to speak with reporters on the matter.

