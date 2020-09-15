Rape:  Institute  trains 100 girls in Benue

Share the news













By Haruna Salami

The National Research Institute for Chemical Technology , NARICT, Zaria, in conjunction with other experts, trained 100 girls on various skills in Benue state in order to make the girl-child self reliant and less vulnerable to rape , organized at the instance of Miss Idoma Ambassador, Queen Esther Ene Daniels.

The participants who were drawn from the 9 LGAs of Benue South, were trained from Monday 7th to Saturday 12th September, 2020 on skills such as, production of hand sanitizer, liquid soup, odour control, body spray/perfumes, shoes, hand bags, fascinator, carrot oil, cake baking, poultry rearing and makeup.

Ochigbo assured the readiness of his agency and the commitment of the DG, Prof. Jeffrey Baminas to always partner with the Queen in her future activities.

In her welcome address, Miss Daniels said the skill acquisition training was part of her empowerment program for the Idoma girl child, stressing that the gesture would go a long way to reduce the menace of RAPE in Idoma land.

“It will be recalled that, in May this year, I launched an online awareness campaign against RAPE tagged ‘Give Her Pen, Not Penis’. This literary suggests that we should invest in the education/ training of the Girl Child rather than causing her pains.

“Aside the awareness campaign which received massive support online by Idoma youth both home and abroad, I have also distributed exercise books to the Idoma Girl Child, including distribution of palliatives during the lockdown, while distributing customized Face Shields with my anti-RAPE slogan to various organizations during and after the lockdown.

“I have also visited virtually all our leaders and elders, both male and female from Benue South, to appeal to their sensitivity to join hands in this fight against RAPE, through a strong legislation, dependable judicial system, orientation of the male folks and a powerful neighborhood watch system.

“One of the ways too, that our leaders could assist in reducing the RAPE menace, is by supporting organizations and individuals who are committed to the empowerment of the Idoma Girl Child. It is believed that when they are empowered through skill acquisition trainings, they become economically viable, self-reliant and less vulnerable to RAPE”, she said.

The beauty Queen called on willing organizations and Benue political leaders to support her initiative so as to continue with the empowerment program every year.

Highlight of the program was exhibition of various products by the trainees and presentation of N20,000 takeoff capital to each of the participants by the beauty Queen, with the promise to monitor and mentor them for 2 months to ensure they are successful in their trades.