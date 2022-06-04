Ransom: Abducted Customs officer regains freedom

By Mustapha Yauri

Mr Muawiyah Gambo, the Customs officer abducted in Zaria, Kaduna State, has regained freedom after payment of N25m ransom.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gambo has been in captivity for over two months after his kidnap from his residence at Kofar Gayan Lowcost, Zaria city.

NAN also reported that Gambo was abducted along with some other residents when bandits invaded the area around 9 p.m on March 31.

However, most of the victims abducted along with him were earlier released.

A credible family source told NAN in Zaria that the Customs officer was released having paid the sum of N25 million and two motorcycles worth N1.6 million.

“The freed captive is currently undergoing treatment at an undisclosed hospital as he had sustained severe injuries on his legs following long time of chaining,” the source added on condition of anonymity.

The Police is yet to confirm the development after several calls to the command’s spokesman, ASP Mohammed Jalige. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

