NPFL: Rangers chase vital points to Ilorin

By Chimezie Godfrey

The ‘Flying Antelopes’, Rangers International F.C will continue its chase for vital points on the road in the ongoing Nigeria Premier Football League which enters its 4th week this weekend with a visit to the home of the ‘Afonja Warriors’, Kwara United with sights set at the maximum points at stake.



After overcoming a plucky Niger Tornadoes of Minna in a match day 3 fixture in Awka, the coach Fidelis Ilechukwu tutored side that hit Ilorin on Thursday is determined and motivated to go the whole hug and come out unscratched against the home side, Kwara United in this 21st encounter between both sides since 2007.





The last time both sides clashed in the 2021/2022 season in Awka, it was a 3-0 spanking that the ‘Afonja Warriors’ got from the hands of the ‘Flying Antelopes’ with Ossy Martins grabbing a brace while Chidiebere Nwobodo scored the other in a match day 25 encounter.



For the coach Kabiru Dogo tutored side, they will be banking on the vociferous support from its home fans to help it consolidate on the point gained on the road over the weekend in Port-Harcourt while relying on the sharp reflexes of Dele Aiyenugba between the sticks and looking towards Bernard Ovoke, Kabiru Balogun, Victor Adigun, Abubakar Garba to search for the goals.



Coach Ilechukwu will be welcoming back midfield maestro, Kalu Nweke back to the match day squad just like Detan Ogundare and Kenechukwu Agu who rejoined from Rivers United to join forces with the regulars that have distinguished themselves in the last three matches to try and reproduce the score line achieved on April 10, 2019 at the same match venue, Ilorin.



Joel Odoh who opened his premiership goals account with a stunning headed effort against Niger Tornadoes said in a chat, “We are determined and focused on getting a good result against Kwara United. They are a good side, no doubt, but with hard work, determination, and motivation at its high, I am optimistic of our leaving Ilorin with our heads held high.”



Recall that in the twenty encounters between both sides, Rangers have won 10 duels with the ‘Harmony Boys’ winning 6 times while four encounters ended in a draw.



