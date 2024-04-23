Randy Lecturer: ASUU urges lecturers to see students as their children

Dr Oyibo Eze, Chairperson, University of Nigeria Nsukka, Academic Staff Union of Universities (UNN-ASUU) has urged lecturers in higher institutions to always see students as their children by displaying high sense of discipline and morality.

Eze said this in Nsukka on Tuesday in a chat with newsmen while reacting to the alleged attempt by a lecturer in UNN to have sex with a female student in his office on Monday (yesterday) in a video that went viral.

He said ASUU condemned the alleged act by the lecturer of the Social Science Unit, School of General Studies (GS) of UNN.

“I saw the trending video of the alleged act yesterday and this morning I went to GS people there confirmed the incident in the viral video on Monday.

“Lecturers should see students as their children by displaying high sense of discipline, morality and avoid asking sex for mark.

“It is condemnable according to Igbo proverb , when a ‘dog eats bone hung on its neck’.

“Our job as lecturers is to teach students not to harass them sexually,”he said.

The ASUU boss said that the union would not oppose any sanction by UNN against the lecturer according to laid down rules and regulations of the university.

“ASUU will not oppose any sanction if after investigations the suspect is found guilty of allegation to have attempted to have sex with a female student in his office.

“We should all know that every action has its consequences,”he said.

Reacting to the incident, Comrade Enoch Utazi, the President, Students Union Government (SUG) of UNN condemned the alleged act by the lecturer to have sex with a student for mark.

Utazi said SUG would follow the matter to its logical conclusion to ensure that the affected randy lecturer was punished according to rules and regulations of the university.

“SUG will ensure this randy lecturer is punished to serve as deterrent to others who exploit female students sexually in order to give them mark,” Utazi said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chris Alumona, the Chief Security Officer of UNN when contacted confirmed the incident and said that the randy lecturer had been arrested and handed over to the police.

Alumona said his his office acted on tip-off from UNN Department of Students Affairs on what was happening on Monday in the lecturer’s office