Ramsey Nouah makes directorial debut with Nollywood blockbus

Ramsey Nouah, an ace Nollywood actor, has released an iconic blockbuster movie, Living In Bondage.

Living In Bondage: Breaking Free, is created by Play Network Africa in conjunction with Native Filmworks and co-produced by award winning producer, Steve Gukas, Dotun Olakurin and Charles Okpaleke; and directed by the hitter A-lister, Nouah.



In the 25 years since Living In Bondage heralded the local film industry, Nollywood has gone on to birth an industry of world class indigenous film actors, world acclaimed movie directors, producers, cameramen, editors, photographers, soundtrack artistes, special effects experts, movie financiers and diverse other talent. Today, Nollywood has created a crop of top talent many of whom have gone on to international acclaim – Genevieve Nnaji, Stephanie Linus, etc.

Addressing the question what motivated him to acquire the rights to the story, the Executive Producer, Charles Okpaleke, explained that “Living In Bondage is the single most compelling; most consequential movie franchise in the history of the Nigerian film industry. It is the movie which in 1992 birthed the Nigerian movie industry that is today universally known as Nollywood; an industry that is now the world’s second largest, most prolific film industry. Need I say more.”



The movie producer, Steve Gukas, added that “Living in Bondage spurned an industry that today entertains hundreds of millions in far flung locations across the world. Nollywood is celebrated in Brazil, The Netherlands, South Africa, everywhere. It is an industry that has brought joy and employment to millions of Nigerians here at home and in the diaspora. It is why there is no more compelling a story than the story of Living in Bondage: Breaking Free.”



Debut Director, Ramsey Tokunbo Nouah, himself a Nollywood actor of humongous repute, added, “I could not have asked for a bigger platform on which to make my directorial debut. From the power of this story, the intensity of the script, the cache of the cast and the quality of my technical support, there is no story as fascinating as Living In Bondage: Breaking Free. It is truly the movie maker’s dream project – and I should know working on both sides of the camera. I cannot wait to pack cinema seats with this truly movie magical work.”

Living in Bondage: Breaking Free is the story of Nnamdi, Andy Okeke’s mysterious son, and his vaunting quest for the big life, one that he would do whatever it took to realize. Nnamdi’s untamed quest for the quick buck, fast car, easy living, inevitably took him on a perilous journey that is better told by the cast of stellar performers, classic and current, including Kenneth Okonkwo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Enyinna Nwigwe, Nancy Isime, & Munachi Abii.

Written by Nicole Asinugo and C.J. Obasi, Living in Bondage: Breaking Free has an original score produced by Larry Gaaga that features A-list Afrobeat artistes.



Filming of this jet setting, high rolling, international gold standard epic, started in June 2018, with locations in Lagos, Owerri, Durban, South Africa, and beyond.



Living in Bondage: Breaking Free will be released nationwide on November 8, 2019.