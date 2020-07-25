Rampaging thieves dash Adamawa community’s hope on national grid

Share the news













An electric transformer and cables worth millions of naira, have been carted away by suspected criminals in Maiha Local Government Area (LGA), of Adamawa, dashing its hope of reconnecting to the National Grid.



Alhaji Idi Amin, Chairman of Maiha LGA, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Maiha, headquarters of the Council.



Amin said that the activities of the vandals had caused great damage and set back to work of reconnecting the area with the National Grid.



“It is unfortunate that this is happening after we secured and installed the transformer to restore power supply to our community to enjoy in this Eid-Kabir Sallah festival.



“Some criminal elements are pulling us down to frustrate our efforts, by stealing the cables, which are very expensive.



“We cannot be intimidated, and I am assuring you that those that perpetrated this malicious act should prepare for war.





“We are going to frustrate them too, because we are equal to the task,” Amin said.



He listed communities that were mostly affected by the vandals’activity to include, Pakka and Jalingo-Maiha.



Amin said that the local government council had directed an intensive vigil on the main transformer and other electric apparatus in the area.



He urged the federal and state governments to assist the local council to repair and replace damaged cables in the area.



Mr Nkemnemel Kingsley, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications of Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC), confirmed the incident to NAN.



“Following the vandalisation of our Maiha LGA, Sub-station about a week ago, we lost two cables and up raisers to the theft.



“The cables are very expensive,,and the Company will be meeting with the community for a way forward,” Kingsley said.

Related