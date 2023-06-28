Ramalan felicitates with Muslims on Eid-El-Kabir

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Executive Chairman of ATAR Communications Nigeria Ltd the Owner of Liberty TV and FM Radio Stations has congratulated Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-El-Kabir, urging Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love and sacrifice for the good of the country.

Ramalan while congratulating all Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of the Eid-El-Kabir celebration, he noted that despite all challenges, God has kept us alive with his mercy.

“While wishing the Muslim happy celebrations, I urge all Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice and faith exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim who was ready to sacrifice his only son until a ram was provided by Allah. We must pray for peaceful co-existence and unity of Nigeria.

“Every great country and people go through trials and tribulations, but with faith in God, they overcome. We have a responsibility to ensure that we share what we have with the needy and pray for the unity and peace of Nigeria.

“We have no any other country than Nigeria, so we must always live in unity and love. This occasion calls for celebration because God has kept us alive despite the challenges. I urge everyone to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, embrace peace and imbibe a new level of patriotism to make our country greater, more prosperous and peaceful.

“My prayer is that Allah (SWT) will accept the act of worship and sacrifices of our Muslim brothers and sisters as the act of Ibadah”.

