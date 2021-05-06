Ramadhan: Buhari support group distributes 7,000 bags of rice in Adamawa

May 6, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project



A group, Buhari for All, has distributed 7, 200 rice to under privileged persons in Adamawa.The rice was distributed to some the beneficiaries in Yola on by Alhaji Aminu Jaji, National Chairman the group.Jaji said that the rice would be shared to indigent persons in all the 21 local government areas of Adamawa.“Today, the national body of  Buhari for All is presenting about 7,200 of 25  kilogram of rice to persons in need across the 21 local government areas of the state.“The gesture is to compliment the effort of President Muhammadu Buhari

in assisting the less privileged in the month Ramadhan,” he added.In her remark, . Aisha Ahmed, representing Adamawa Central, said that the group was initiated to support less privileged Nigerians.Ahmed said that a committee had been up to handle the distribution, adding that the was not meant for APC members only.“

It is for all those in need irrespective political affliation,” the senator said, and warned that any committee member caught diverting the commodity would be dealt .In his address, Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, the state Chairman All Progressives Congress (APC), expressed satisfaction the distribution formula and urged Adamawa government to emulate the gesture.He thanked the group and assured that the commodity would reach those targeted.( NAN)

