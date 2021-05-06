A group, Buhari for All, has distributed 7, 200 bags of rice to under privileged persons in Adamawa.The rice was distributed to some of the beneficiaries in Yola on Thursday by Alhaji Aminu Jaji, National Chairman of the group.Jaji said that the rice would be shared to indigent persons in all the 21 local government areas of Adamawa.“Today, the national body of Buhari for All is presenting about 7,200 of 25 kilogram bags of rice to persons in need across the 21 local government areas of the state.“The gesture is to compliment the effort of President Muhammadu Buhari

in assisting the less privileged in the month of Ramadhan,” he added.In her remark, Sen. Aisha Ahmed, representing Adamawa Central, said that the group was initiated to support less privileged Nigerians.Ahmed said that a committee had been set up to handle the distribution, adding that the intervention was not meant for APC members only.“

It is for all those in need irrespective of political affliation,” the senator said, and warned that any committee member caught diverting the commodity would be dealt with.In his address, Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, the state Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), expressed satisfaction with the distribution formula and urged Adamawa government to emulate the gesture.He thanked the group and assured that the commodity would reach those targeted.( NAN)

