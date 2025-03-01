Ramadan: Zamfara LG chairman distributes foodstuffs, clothes to less-privilege

By Ishaq Zaki

Alhaji Yahaya Yari, Chairman, Talata Mafara Local Government Council in Zamfara, has distributed 1,200 bags of assorted grains and 5,700 sets of cloth to the less-privileged in the area.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries on Saturday, Yari said the gesture was aimed at reducing economic hardship among the people in line with the spirit of Ramadan.

He said that the gesture is an annual event during Ramadan and Sallah festivals.

“The 1,200 bags of assorted grains comprised 600 bags of rice, 300 bags of maize and 300 bags of millet to be distributed to various categories of the needy.

“We are also distributing 4,200 sets of female clothes to the vulnerable and less-privileged women, female orphans and aged women.

“Each of the 4,200 female beneficiaries selected under this category will receive a set of new clothes for the Sallah festival,” Yari said.

According to him, there are also 1,500 sets of men’s clothing materials to be distributed to 1,000 elderly men and 500 male youths.

“We are also distributing 14 cows to provide meat to less-privileged persons for the Sallah festival.

“Each of the 11 political wards of Talata Mafara LGA will be given a cow, while the remaining three cows are to be distributed to PDP stakeholders,” the council chairman said.

Yari urged them to use the Ramadan period to offer special prayers for lasting peace and stability in the state. (NAN)