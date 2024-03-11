Ramadan: Zamfara APC urges Muslims to intensify prayers for Nigeria

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara has called on Muslims to intensify prayers for the country during the holy month of Ramadan.



This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Monday by the party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Yusuf Idris.

“The APC leadership in the state congratulates the Muslims on witnessing the holy month of Ramadan for the year 2024.



“We call on all Muslims in the state to use the holy month to rededicate their faith and closeness to Allah.

“Let us use the period for constant reading of the holy Qur’an with understanding and follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.



“Lets us be good to our neighbours; we should assist the poor and the needy,” Idris said.

He also urged them to use the Ramadan period to offer special prayers and seek for Allah’s intervention in providing lasting peace and stability as well as reducing the economic hardship.

“We pray to Allah to accept our good deeds and prayers throughout the holy month and beyond,” the APC spokesman said. (NAN)

By Ishaq Zaki