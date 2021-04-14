Alhaji Lawal Liman, the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara, on Wednesday urged Muslims to use the Holy month of Ramadan and pray for the country.

Liman made the appeal during the opening of Ramadan preaching session at his resident in Kaura Namoda town, Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of the state.

The party stalwart urged Muslims to pray for Nigeria to overcome its current security and other challenges.

He appealed to Muslims to emulate the virtues of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) by supporting the less privileged ones to have successful fast during the Ramadan.

“We should use this period and pray to almighty Allah to guide our leaders right so that they implement what will be good for the people of the state and the country,” he said.

He implored wealthy Muslims to extend support to the needy and vulnerable groups in the state.

Liman charged Nigerians on peaceful coexistence for faster growth and economic development of the country.

The APC Chairman lauded the leader of the party in the state and former governor, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, for donating 130 truck load of food items to Muslims to ease the Ramadan fast.

He promised that the gesture would reach all the targeted beneficiaries. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

