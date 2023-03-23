Ramadan: Yahaya Bello calls for fervent prayer for Nigeria

By Stephen Adeleye

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has urged the Muslim community to use the Holy month of Ramadan to fervently pray for peace and progress of Nigeria.

In a statement issued in Lokoja by Bello’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onogwu Muhammed, the governor urged the people to align themselves with the universal values of peace, kindness, love and respect for others being promoted by the Islamic faith.

”The Ramadan period globally is utilised by Muslim faithful across the nation to pray for progress, peace while engaging in good deeds and acts of worship and supplication.

“I wish to congratulate the Muslim Ummah for witnessing another month of Ramadan and to wish them a blessed and peaceful Ramadan.

“The Holy month of Ramadan to millions of people around the world has always been an opportunity to renew and strengthen our faith through rigorous prayers, reading of the Quran, reflective meditation, and carrying out charitable deeds.

“All these acts closely conform with the universal values that the Islamic faith promotes namely, peace, kindness, love and respect for others”, the governor said.

Bello called on Muslims to devote more time to prayer and acts of charity as they similarly strived to improve their self-discipline motivated by hadith.

He said this year’s Ramadan coincided with the transition of democratic leadership of the nation and many states.

Bello said that Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, self-improvement, and heightened devotion and worship, as Muslims were expected to put more effort in following the teachings of Prophet Muhammed (S.A.W).

The governor prayed for God to bestow on all Muslim Ummah good health to engage Faithfully and benefit from the blessings of the sacred month (NAN)