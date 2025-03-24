Ramadan: Wike distributes 10,000 bags of rice to Muslim groups 

v

By Philip Yatai/Uche Bibilari

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, on Monday, distributed 10,000 bags (25kg) of rice to religious leaders and Muslim groups in FCT as a Ramadan package.

Wike explained during the distribution in Gwagwalada, that the gesture was part of the FCT Administration annual support to Muslims in FCT.

The minister, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Chidi Amadi, identified the beneficiaries as Muslim religious groups, associations and vulnerable groups in the FCT.

He described Ramadan as a unique period for Muslims around the world adding that the gesture was to identify with Muslims in the FCT during the season.

“The distribution of the 10,000 bags of rice is part of our efforts to identify with our Muslims brothers, the needy and the less privileged who really need such support.

“This is a testament of how the minister identifies with the religious community and the value he places on them.

“The distribution of the food item also demonstrates the Minister’s empathy with our brothers and sisters, particularly the less privileged that in this season will require one form of support or the other.

“The minister in his own little way is trying to identify with the religious community in FC.

“This he is doing by ensuring that as the Muslims go through fasting and prayer, at the end of the day, there will be something to break their fast with,” he said.

Earlier, FCTA Director of Protocol, Malam Sani Daura, added other beneficiaries of the Ramadan package would include FCT graded chiefs, religious leaders and FCT Welfare Association.

Daura said that Wike approved the procurement and distribution of the items in keeping with the long-standing tradition of FCT Administration to cater for the welfare of FCT residents, particularly during festive periods.

According to him, the move is part of efforts to ensure that the welfare of the less privileged members of the society is given the desired attention.

Some of the beneficiaries thanked Wike for the gesture, describing it as very “thoughtful.”

One of them, the Chief Imam of FCT Minister’s residence, Life Camp, Abuja, Malam Lawal Mustapha, said that the kind gesture would ease the food burden among vulnerable households.

Mustapha prayed for Wike, asking God to protect him throughout his tenure as FCT minister.

“This is one of the things that our leaders should be doing wherever they are, to be distributing things to the needy in the society,” he said.

Also, the Principal, Abuja School for the Deaf, Alhaji Abdulrazzaq Suraju, thanked the minister for identifying the school as one of the beneficiaries.

Suraju said that the minister was turning things around in Abuja and touching lives.

“Foods are expensive but we are happy that the FCT minister has remembered us and is turning things around for students of the school.

“I am confident that this Sallah will be great for us all,” Suraju said. (NAN)