A cleric, Prof. Nasir AbdusSalam, on Friday admonished Muslims to shun criminal acts such as kidnapping, insurgency and other untoward practices.

AbdusSalam, who is the Chief Imam, University of Ilorin, gave the advice while speaking with newsmen in Ilorin.

He urged criminals to use the privilege of the Ramadan fast to turn a new leaf.

“Criminals must do away with criminality, and whoever has committed wrongful acts against himself and others will not be considered as having participated in the fast.

“The fast of such criminal-minded persons will not be rewarded.

“The essence of the Ramadan fast is to instill piety in Muslims. Those who claim that they are fasting and are still engaging in wrongful acts are wasting their time and efforts,” the cleric said.

The Chief Imam stressed that fasting went beyond keeping away from eating, drinking and sexual interactions, while enjoining Muslims to use the privilege of the fasting season to develop acts of generosity.

He also advised Muslims to intensify acts of giving and reaching out to indigents to meet some of their daily socioeconomic requirements, particularly feeding, clothing and shelter.

AbdusSalam enjoined Muslims to ensure that more alms are given out during the month of Ramadan, adding that it is more rewarding to do so.

He encouraged Muslims to be punctual and hardworking during the month of Ramadan, saying that fasting should not be an excuse for any form of laxity at work.

The cleric and don said that those who fasted must learn to adhere strictly with all the provisions of Islam, which encouraged good acts and forbade wrong doings. (NAN)

