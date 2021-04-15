Ramadan: UniJos approves 3 p.m. as close time for Muslim staff

April 15, 2021 Favour Lashem Education, News, Project 0



The Management the University Jos has approved 3 p.m. as the close time Muslim staff the institution during Ramadan.

Mr Abdullahi, Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications the university,  disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Jos.\

He said the gesture was to enable Muslim employees to observe the holy month of Ramadan with less stress.

“The vice chancellor, Prof Sebastian Maimako, has approved 3 p.m. as closing time Muslim staff in the university during the holy month of Ramadan.

“This is to enable them to effectively participate in the Ramadan fast,” the statement stated.

said the vice chancellor called on the Muslim community of the university to use the Ramadan season to pray the growth and of the institution and for a peaceful society. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,