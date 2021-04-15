The Management of the University of Jos has approved 3 p.m. as the close time for Muslim staff of the institution during Ramadan.

Mr Abdullahi Abdullahi, Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications of the university, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Jos.\

He said the gesture was to enable Muslim employees to observe the holy month of Ramadan with less stress.

“The vice chancellor, Prof Sebastian Maimako, has approved 3 p.m. as closing time for Muslim staff in the university during the holy month of Ramadan.

“This is to enable them to effectively participate in the ongoing Ramadan fast,” the statement stated.

Abdullahi said the vice chancellor called on the Muslim community of the university to use the Ramadan season to pray for the growth and development of the institution and for a peaceful society. (NAN)

