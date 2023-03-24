Ramadan: Transportation Minister calls for self reflection, prayers for country

By Chimezie Godfrey

Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo has advised Muslims to engage in self reflection and prayers for the country during Ramadan.

In his Ramadan message, the Minister extended warm wishes to Islamic faithfuls and prayed Almighty Allah to shower them with love, peace, prosperity and joy.

He stated that in this holy month, Muslims should deepen their devotion, show brotherly love to everyone around, particularly the less privileged.

“Let us therefore in this Holy month deepen our devotion, extend our bond of fellowship and compassion to everyone around, particularly the less privileged in our communities. Let the love go round”, he said.

The Minister also prayed for the security of all Nigerians and prosperity for the country.

“May the Almighty Allah ease our adversity, shower us with love, peace, prosperity and joy. May we and ours be free from harm, may our homes be abodes of peace and ease. May our Nation be blessed, may Nigeria be prosperous”, he added.