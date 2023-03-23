Ramadan: Time for unity, says Centre for Islamic Enlightenment

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Lagos State Centre for Islamic Enlightenment has described the Ramadan period as time for promotion of unity, brotherhood and peaceful coexistence.

Sheikh Abdus-Samih Jamiu, the Chairman of the centre, said this in Lagos on Thursday during a pre-Ramadan lecture organised by the centre to usher in the holy month.

He advised all Muslims to use the the month of Ramadan to promote love and make supplications for the nation, saying the period provides the opportunity for all to reflect and share love and brotherhood.

According to him, during the period Muslims seek to advance spiritually and become nearer to Allah and their beloved ones.

“They do this by abstaining from food, drink and sexual relationship from dawn to dusk every day. Ramadan is also a time of unity and spiritual reflection.

“The best of chatity is given during this blessed month.

“The prophet S.A.W. was the most generous person, and he used to become more so (generous) in the month of Ramadan because Angel Gabriel used to meet him every night of the month of Ramadan till it elapsed,” he said.

The Islamic cleric said Prophet Muhammad was known for peace and doing good.

Jamiu urged all Muslims to be steadfast all through the month and beyond, saying that the centre wished them bountiful rewards.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and assisting the needy.

The Sultan of Sokoto and President of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, Mohammed Abubakar, has announced the commencement of Ramadan fasting on Thursday following the sighting of the new crescent.

The Sultan has directed Muslims in the country to start fasting, saying the crescent for the commencement of the Ramadan had been sighted.

The Ramadan 2023 is expected to end on April 20. (NAN)