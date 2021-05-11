Ramadan: Tambuwal urges Islamic scholars to continue praying for Nigeria, Buhari

May 11, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State urged Islamic scholars the country to sustain the tempo of prayers for peace and progress of  Nigeria.

Tambuwal, a statement by Muhammad Bello, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, gave the task when he hosted the Ulama to Ramadan breakfast at the Presidential Lodge of Government House, Sokoto, on Monday.

The governor, while recognising the uncommon efforts the scholars have been making ensuring that peace reigned the country, also appealed to not to give up praying for President Muhammadu Buhari.

“God knows that both in private and in public, we have the President’s safety and well-being at heart. We will continue to pray for his good so that his wisdom and ability to pilot the affairs of state will not wither or flounder.

“The efforts that have been making in spearheading prayers for peaceful coexistence and harmony is not lost on  government and many in society.

’ve been doing well in sermonising and sensitising the people of the state on the prerogative of peace and security.

have also been assisting the state government in prosecuting its policies and programmes.

“We all are aware of what is happening in the country. In the situation that we have found ourselves, prayers are key. The country is at crossroads of and economic distress. We prayers for things to return to a harmonious normal.

will alleviate our collective problems except prayers,” he added. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,