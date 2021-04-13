The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has urged wealthy individuals to assist less privileged people to cushion their lives during and after the Ramadan.This, the speaker said, was also to give them a sense of belonging in the society.Abdullahi made the call in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by his Press Secretary, Mr Jibrin Gwamna, in Keffi on Tuesday.The statement quoted the speaker as praying God to give Muslims the strength and comfort as well as sound health to carry out the exercise successfully.“I enjoin believers to use the Ramadan period and strengthen their relationship with God and fellow human beings.“

As well as the need for the well to do individuals in the society to support the less privileged ones among them to give them a sense of belonging,” he urged.Abdullahi also urged Muslims and other Nigerians to use the Ramadan period to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari,

Gov. Abdullahi Sule and other leaders to succeed.“Prayer is key to the success of every individual and government.“As Muslims commence the 2021 Ramadan, I call on Muslims and other Nigerians to intensify prayers for the nation to overcome its emerging challenges and for sustainable peace, unity and progress.“I also enjoin Muslims to use the holy period and pray fervently for President Muhammadu Buhari

, Gov. Abdullahi Sule and other leaders at all levels to succeed," the statement added.The speaker, while congratulating Muslims for successfully witnessing this year's Ramadan, also prayed for a hitch free spiritual exercise the world over. (NAN)

