Ramadan: Show love, assist less privileged – Speaker urges

April 13, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project



The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has urged wealthy individuals to assist less privileged people to cushion their lives during and after the Ramadan.This, the speaker said, was also to give a sense of belonging in the .Abdullahi made the call in a made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by his Secretary, Mr Gwamna, in Keffi on Tuesday.The quoted the speaker as praying God to give Muslims the strength and comfort as well as sound health to carry out the exercise successfully.“I enjoin believers to use the Ramadan period and strengthen their relationship with God and fellow human beings.“

As well as the need well to do individuals in the to support the less privileged ones among to give a sense of belonging,” he urged.Abdullahi also urged Muslims and other Nigerians to use the Ramadan period to pray  for President Muhammadu Buhari,

Gov. Abdullahi Sule and other leaders to succeed.“Prayer is key to the success of every individual and government.“As Muslims commence the 2021 Ramadan, I call on Muslims and other Nigerians to intensify prayers nation to overcome its emerging challenges and for sustainable peace, unity and .“I also enjoin Muslims to use the holy period and pray fervently for President Muhammadu  Buhari

, Gov. Abdullahi Sule and other leaders at all levels to succeed,” the added.The speaker, while congratulating Muslims for successfully witnessing this year’s Ramadan fasting, also prayed for a hitch free spiritual exercise the world over. (NAN)

