Ramadan: Senator distributes 6,000 bags of rice in Zamfara

The Senator representing Zamfara West, Sen. Lawali Hassan, has distributed 6,000 bags of rice as Ramadan packages to people in his constituency.

The constituency comprises: Gummi, Bukkuyum, Anka, Bakura, Talata Mafara and Maradun Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Speaking at the event to flag off the distribution exercise in Anka town of Anka LGA on Saturday, the Senator’s aide, Murtala Jangebe, said each of the local government in the zone would benefit with 1,000 bags each.

Jangebe said the packages were meant to ease economic hardship among less privileges across the zone.

He said the senator was determined to improve the living conditions of all indigent members of the communities.

Jangebe noted that COVID-19 had compounded the situation in the state, saying it had become more important to come to the aid of the people, especially the poor, at these trying times.

A cross section of the beneficiaries commended the senator for the gesture, saying that it would go a long way in relieving them of the current economic challenges. (NAN)