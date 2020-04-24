Ramadan: Senate president felicitates with Nigerian Muslims

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan has felicitated with Nigerian Muslims on the commencement of the Holy month of Ramadan.

Lawan sent out his goodwill message through a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, observance of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and it is a special period for seeking the face of Allah through fasting and prayers.

“This year’s Ramadan comes at a most unusual time when mankind is contending with an existential threat in the form of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic that has shutdown the economy and entire social life throughout the world.

“As part of the measures to combat the pandemic, governments across the globe have directed people to keep social distance and avoid large gatherings, including congregation for lectures or prayers which are some of the dominant features of the holy month of Ramadan.

“This also affects the “I’tikaf”, the usual seclusion in the Mosques during this period, which we have been advised to instead observe in our homes.

“These are part of the sacrifices we have all been called to make, so that we can prevail against the ruthless invisible enemy called COVID-19,” he said.

The senate president enjoined the Muslim faithful and Nigerians in general to maintain full compliance with the directives given by relevant government and religious authorities in the efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 as the Holy Month commenced.

He noted that with the unusual circumstances, the holy month this year offered a golden opportunity to more solemnly,, seek the face of Allah, the Most Merciful.

“We should therefore seize the opportunity to pray for the protection of our country and mankind in general against this plague and for a quick return to normal life.

“I also urge us to remember in our prayers,, our health workers and other care givers who are at the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.

“We should also pray for divine guidance for our leaders to always take the right decisions and do the right things especially in this trying time for the comfort and well-being of the people.

“It is an important duty of the faithful during the Ramadan, to show compassion for the less-privileged whose conditions have even been made worse this time by the economic and social disruptions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

“As we embark on the spiritual journey in this Holy month of Ramadan, it is essential that we always keep to the directives on restriction of movement, social distancing, regular washing of hands and personal hygiene which are all necessary measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“I wish us all Happy Ramadan. May Allah accept our sacrifice of self-denials and answer our supplications and prayers,” he said. (NAN)