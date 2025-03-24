Ramadan: Sen. Natasha distributes 2,400 bags of grains to constituents

Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) on Sunday distributed 2,400 bags of grains to her constituents.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, in a statement by her Chief Press Secretary, Israel Arogbonlo

By Thompson Yamput

Akpoti-Uduaghan, in a statement by her Chief Press Secretary, Israel Arogbonlo, said that the gesture was to alleviate their burden of purchasing food during the Ramadan season.

The senator who represented Mr Abdulrahman Badamasiu listed the items distributed to include 1,200 bags of beans and 1,200 bags of millet, which are being distributed to the people of Kogi Central irrespective of political affiliation.

She said that the distribution was initially delayed due to recent distractions.

Badamasiu explained that the distribution covers all 57 wards in the district, targeting religious bodies, market women, forums, and party faithfuls.

He urged constituents to pray for Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan, especially during the last ten days of Ramadan fasting.

He explained that the senator’s suspension does not take away her mandate as a duly elected senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, adding that she has made a mark and has performed tremendously within just one year in office.

He assured that the lawmaker would continue her empowerment programmes and training for constituents to become self-employed in spite of the distractions.

“In the coming week, a handful of constituents will be trained in various skills and empowered as part of Senator Natasha’s vision of creating employment opportunities for her people,” he said. (NAN)