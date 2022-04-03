Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to be tolerant

By Oluwatope Lawanson/Florence Onuegbu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has urged Nigerians to be tolerant, restore peace and bring back humanity they are known for.

Sanwo-Olu stated this at the 2022 annual Ramadan Lecture/Prayer held at the State House Mosque on Saturday at Alausa, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said:“ If there was peace, then the people could coexist and live as one.”

He implored all the Muslim faithfuls to pray for peace in the country and,”that the spirit of shai’tan (devil) does not takeover the land.

“I pray that Almighty Allah takes control of our country and bring peace and happiness for without it nothing can be achieved.”

The governor said Ramadan was a period to be charitable and do good at all times.

He explained that the only way to sustain development was through peaceful coexistence and avert insecurity.

Sanwo-Olu cautioned people against agitations for war, saying that nothing meaningful could be achieved through war and disunity rather the destruction of all that had been built.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, called on Nigerians especially the Muslim faithful, to avail themselves of the training and serenity that Ramadan affords to cleanse their hearts and enrich their souls with virtues.

Elegushi urged people to rededicate themselves to the good of humanity. the development and progress of their dear state and Nigeria.

“I enjoin all Muslim faithful to commit our dear state and the country at large into the hands of the Almighty God as we pray throughout this Holy month of Ibadah,” he urged.

Similarly, Prof. Ahmed Adedeji, a Professor of Pharmacology, Olabisi Onabanjo University , in his lecture on “Building the Society Upon the Principles and Teachings of Ramadan,” said that Ramadan makes Muslim faithful to demonstrate loyalty to faith and sincerity of actions.

Adedeji said,”It also makes one to be committed, to protect the earth from disorderliness and corruption.

“Ramadan makes Muslims and non- Muslims alike to demonstrate patriotism to homeland.”

He, therefore, urged communities of Muslims, Muslim leaders and their friends to work for the state’s development.

He advised clerics to be more involved in governance, adding, ”religious leaders should support the government through picking areas of the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda set by the government and ensuring proper advocacy.”

Also speaking, the National Missioner of Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Sheikh Abdur-Rahman Ahmad, said all positions in life were temporary and occupiers of such posts should use them for the good of all.

He advised Nigerians to be good to one another, particularly those in positions of authority.

“I urge those in authority not to oppress the citizens as God hates such attitudes,” he said. (NAN)

