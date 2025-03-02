Ramadan: PSC Calls for Renewed Commitment to Nation Building

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd mni, has called on Nigerians to use this solemn period of the Ramadan fast to pray for the survival of our nation and for proper guidance of our

leaders.

DIG Argungu also called for a renewed commitment to nation building and prayed that Allah should shower Nigerians with His mercy, love and forgiveness.

The PSC Chairman wished Nigerians a peaceful and blessed Ramadan, adding “may our prayers for our country and its leaders be answered and may this fast bring us closer to Allah”.

He enjoined the Staff of the Police Service Commission and Officers and Men of the Nigeria Police Force to take advantage of this period to renew their faith in Allah and our nation Nigeria.

He noted that the journey to a greater Nigeria has begun and called for total support from Nigerians for our leaders at all levels.