Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has urged Nigerians to utilise the period of the Ramadan to conscientiously pray for the nation.The call is in a statement signed by Alhaji Falalu Bello, the PRP National Chairman in Kaduna on Monday.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community help to one another.

Bello, who stressed the importance of peace and unity with one another, quoted the Holy Prophet Muhammad as saying that “we will achieve much in unity.“The Holy month of Ramadan is a period of retreat from unnecessary worldly pleasures to spiritual introspection; a retreat from self-indulgence to devotion and dedication.”He said that the month was also a great opportunity for the human race, particularly Nigerians, to seek the blessings and favours of Almighty God.“

It is a common knowledge that Nigeria has been bedevilled by insecurity, social and economic challenges, among others. Hence, this Holy month of Ramadan is a divine opportunity for leaders and the led to fast and fervently supplicate for national unity, peace, prosperity and stability.”He also urged Nigerians to

“use the period of Ramadan to resuscitate the values that unite us as compatriots and jettison all divisive proclivities that ruin the configuration of our nation.”While calling on the ruling government to rededicate its commitment to bringing an end to the problems of

kidnapping, banditry, insurgency and other acts of violence in parts of the country, the party prayed for the nation and wish Muslims a happy and successful Ramadan. (NAN)/

