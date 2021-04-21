The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar has urged Islamic clerics in the country to focus their Tafsir (explanation of the Qur’an during Ramadan) on peace, unity, tolerance and understanding among Nigerians.

The Etsu Nupe, who is the Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, made this call at a meeting with Islamic clerics in his Wadata Palace in Bida, Niger.

Abubakar said that the Ramadan fast was an auspicious time to preach fervently for the sustainable peace, unity and socio economic prosperity of Nigeria.

According to the Royal father, the Ramadan period is also the time when Muslims globally intensify various acts of worship.

“This is a time that prayers are offered by Muslims during a one month fasting period, seeking the face of Almighty Allah,” he said.

The traditional ruler explained that Islamic preachers should conduct their activities, especially during the sermons, to abide by Islamic injunctions and focus on those ordained by the glorious Qur’an and the teachings of the Holy Prophet.

He also cautioned preachers against provocative sermons capable of inciting public disturbance during and after the Ramadan in the interest of peace.

The Etsu Nupe said that preachers should always preach the message of peace to their fellowship.

“Religious preaching during this period should be targeted at maintaining harmonious relationship among the people and nothing should be done to divide the people,” he said.

He also urged Muslims to take advantage of this year’s Ramadan fast to offer special prayers for leaders and for the peace, progress and development of the country.

He said the fasting period was a time for sober reflection which gave Muslims the opportunity to move closer to God and seek His face in supplication and prayers.

The traditional ruler added that with the present situation of things in the country, there was need for Nigerians to seize the opportunity brought by the fasting to pray for unity and for peace to reign.

He noted that the fasting period was not only for abstinence from food, drink and worldly pleasures, but a time to seek Allah’s power through prayers.

Similarly he urged his subjects to actively participate in the Tafsir while restating his continued commitment to contribute to the growth of the kingdom, the state and Nigeria at large.

The royal father urged his subjects and Nigerians to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another, irrespective of their affiliations.

He also advised Muslims to avoid anything that could deny them the reward of Ramadan.

The Etsu Nupe also advised Muslims to abide by the teachings and tenets of Islam in the interest of peace and development.

He further appealed to spirited and wealthy Nigerians to always assist the less privileged to improve on their living standards (NAN)

