Ramadan: Pray for peace, unity and national development – DG NOA

The Director-General of National Orientation Agency (NOA) Mallam. Lanre issa-Onilu has called on Nigerians, particularly Muslim faithful to use this scared month of Ramadan to pray for peace, unity and national development of Nigeria.

He also encouraged Muslims to use this scared month of Ramadan for Spiritual reflections, increased devotion and acts of charity that align with the teaching and tenets of Islam.

Making this charge as part of his 2025 Ramadan message to the Nation, Onilu said for the development of the country, all citizens must pray for peace and unity irrespective of one’s religious and political affiliation.

Onilu urged all Muslims to renew their commitment to Allah and embrace Spiritual opportunities that the Ramadan signifies.

“This no doubt is a sacred period of reflection for self-renewal and the way to move humanity forward. As an Agency, we will continue to work for the greatness of our country”, he added.

The Director-General called on all citizens to use this month of Ramadan to continue to pray for the present administration and the development of our country.