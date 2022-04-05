Ramadan: Pray for peace of Nigeria, NSCDC Commandant urges Muslims

By Olajide Idowu

Mr Emmanuel Ocheja, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun Command, has urged Muslim faithful to use the Ramadan period to pray for peace in the country.

Ocheja, in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson in the state , Atanda Olabisi, on Tuesday also extended his hearty greetings to all Muslims across the country, as they welcome the holy month of Ramadan.

According to him, prayers will also help to resolve the nation’s security challenges, in addition to the unrelenting efforts of security agents to secure and rid the nation of all forms of criminalities.

He charged the NSCDC personnel to continue to synergise with other sister agencies in order to check insecurity in the country.

The commandant said that the fight against insecurity required the concerted efforts of everyone, adding that all hands must be on deck to achieve a stable and secure nation.

He, however, sent a wake-up call to all personnel of the corps to redouble their efforts at accomplishing their responsibilities, as enshrined in the NSCDC Act.

He said there was the need for them to justify the confidence reposed in NSCDC.

Ocheja, thereafter, commended his management team and other committed personnel.

“Your inputs and dedication to duty have made the corps to achieve an enviable feat in the country; I want to tell you that your efforts are not going unnoticed,” he said.

He charged them to be more proactive in intelligence gathering, especially with the Osun gubernatorial election drawing nearer.

According to him, security thrives on proactive intelligence, hence, the need for them to be closer to the members of the public.

“The civil nature of NSCDC makes members of the public to feel free in relating with the personnel and this makes intelligence gathering very easy for the corps,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

